Uber drivers propose $1.3 mln deal in nationwide misclassification case

A nationwide class of more than 5,000 Uber Technologies Inc drivers on Tuesday proposed a $1.3 million settlement of their claims that Uber misclassified them as independent contractors and owed them minimum wage and overtime pay.

In a motion filed in federal court in Greensboro, North Carolina, the drivers said the deal would stave off years of litigation and “enormous expenses related to discovery.” They said Uber did not oppose the motion to settle the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RVuCmD