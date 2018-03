A federal judge in California has ruled that Uber Technologies Inc violated its agreements with drivers by subtracting a one-dollar “safe rides fee” from their pay on some trips.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland on Thursday granted the plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment and said that under the agreements, Uber was required to charge the fee to passengers, and not drivers.

