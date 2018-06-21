Uber faces fresh misclassification claims under new California test

Uber Technologies Inc is the latest gig economy company to be hit with a lawsuit claiming it unlawfully misclassifies workers in California as independent contractors since the state’s top court made it harder for companies to defeat such claims in last month’s Dynamex opinion.

Geoffrey Waxler, an Uber driver in San Diego, filed the lawsuit in state court in San Francisco on Wednesday under California’s unique Private Attorney General Act, which allows plaintiffs to sue on behalf of the state and keep one-quarter of any damages they win.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KcklOI