Uber, Lyft challenge Massachusetts lawsuit over driver status as contractors

A Massachusetts judge on Monday appeared skeptical of a bid by Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc to dismiss a lawsuit by the state’s attorney general challenging their classification of drivers as independent contractors instead of employees entitled to sick time and other benefits.

Lawyers for the ride-sharing companies argued during a virtual hearing before a state court judge in Boston that Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey had failed to allege any facts showing they had violated the state’s employment law.

