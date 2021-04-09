Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

Uber moves for SCOTUS review of Philly drivers' misclassification claims

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Uber Technologies Inc has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to wade for the first time into the proper classification of “gig economy” workers, and restore the ride-hailing company’s early win in a lawsuit by drivers in Philadelphia seeking minimum wage and overtime pay.

Uber, represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Littler Mendelson, said the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year deepened a circuit split over the proper standard to apply in determining whether workers are a company’s employees or independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act, in a petition for certiorari unveiled on Thursday.

