Uber moves for SCOTUS review of Philly drivers' misclassification claims

Uber Technologies Inc has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to wade for the first time into the proper classification of “gig economy” workers, and restore the ride-hailing company’s early win in a lawsuit by drivers in Philadelphia seeking minimum wage and overtime pay.

Uber, represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Littler Mendelson, said the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year deepened a circuit split over the proper standard to apply in determining whether workers are a company’s employees or independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act, in a petition for certiorari unveiled on Thursday.

