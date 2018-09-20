FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 10:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Uber says recent 9th Circuit ruling undercuts drivers' Dynamex claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Lawyers for Uber Technologies Inc have told a U.S. appeals court that its own recent decision undermines claims by a class of Uber drivers that a California Supreme Court ruling making it harder to prove that workers are properly classified as independent contractors could boost the claim that they are Uber employees.

Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, who represents Uber, said in a filing with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday that the court’s decision last week that the California Supreme Court’s ruling in Dynamex Operations West v. Superior Court did not affect a case involving truck drivers also applies to Uber drivers’ misclassification claims.

