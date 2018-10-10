Uber settles California drivers' underpayment claims for $350k

A federal judge in San Francisco has given preliminary approval to a $350,000 settlement between Uber Technologies Inc and up to 4,600 of its drivers around the country who say the ride-hailing company underpaid them.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday said the deal amounted to about half of the maximum damages the drivers claimed they would recover if they won the case, and was fair and reasonable. The drivers said Uber breached its contract with them by not giving them their full share of fares charged to passengers.

