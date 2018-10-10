FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 10, 2018 / 9:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Uber settles California drivers' underpayment claims for $350k

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in San Francisco has given preliminary approval to a $350,000 settlement between Uber Technologies Inc and up to 4,600 of its drivers around the country who say the ride-hailing company underpaid them.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday said the deal amounted to about half of the maximum damages the drivers claimed they would recover if they won the case, and was fair and reasonable. The drivers said Uber breached its contract with them by not giving them their full share of fares charged to passengers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OSWTeI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.