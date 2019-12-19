Uber settles EEOC sexual harassment claims for $4.4 mln

Uber Technologies Inc agreed to pay $4.4 million and track sexual harassment complaints by its employees more closely to settle the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s claims that it failed to address the widespread harassment of women, the commission said on Wednesday.

The EEOC said it had found reasonable cause to believe that Uber had permitted a culture of sexual harassment and retaliation against women who complained to develop, in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

