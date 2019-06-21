Uber's classification of drivers may violate Calif. antitrust law - judge

A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled that Uber Technologies Inc’s treatment of drivers as independent contractors rather than employees could significantly harm competition and may violate California antitrust law.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen on Thursday said livery service Diva Limousine Ltd had adequately alleged that Uber’s classification of drivers allowed it to offer cheaper rides than competitors and violated “the policy or spirit” of state law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/31KNXvA