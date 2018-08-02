FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 9:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Worker advocates tell 3rd Circuit that drivers are Uber's employees

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Three left-leaning worker advocacy groups have told a U.S. appeals court that Uber Technologies Inc falsely characterized its relationship with drivers as a “joint venture” while depriving them of the ability to run their own businesses.

The National Employment Law Project and the Economic Policy Institute on Wednesday filed an amicus brief urging the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a judge who said drivers in Philadelphia who work for Uber’s limousine service, UberBLACK, were properly classified as independent contractors. The 3rd Circuit is the first appeals court to consider whether Uber drivers were misclassified.

