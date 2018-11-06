DOL moves to allow states to drug test more unemployment applicants

The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday proposed allowing states greater latitude to decide when to drug test applicants for unemployment benefits, after Congress repealed Obama-era rules that restricted testing.

The department published a proposal in the Federal Register that would permit states to determine which job categories require drug testing for applicants to be eligible for unemployment benefits. The publication of the proposal kicked off a 60-day public comment period.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PfTdEY