IN BRIEF: DOL finalizes rule on drug testing of unemployment applicants

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday released a final rule allowing states to expand drug testing of applicants for unemployment benefits, which critics say is unconstitutional.

The rule, which will be formally published in the Federal Register on Friday, allows states to determine which jobless workers to test based on the type of work they are seeking. A 2012 law allows testing of unemployment applicants who are looking for work “in an occupation that regularly conducts drug testing.”

