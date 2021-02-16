NLRB could use Tesla case to overturn Obama-era ruling on work uniforms

The National Labor Relations Board is considering tossing out Obama-era precedent that says workers cannot be barred from wearing shirts supporting unions merely because they are allowed to sport buttons and other insignia, in a case involving Tesla Inc.

The board in a 3-1 decision on Friday called for amicus briefs on whether its 2010 decision in the case Stabilus Inc specified the correct standard for determining when employer uniform policies interfere with workers’ organizing rights under the National Labor Relations Act.

