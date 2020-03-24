Class of Union Pacific workers decertified in forced medical disclosure case

A federal appeals court decertified a class of about 7,000 Union Pacific Railroad Co employees who sued the company saying they were unlawfully removed from their jobs after the company required them to disclose certain medical conditions.

Circuit Judge Raymond Gruender, writing for a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, wrote in an opinion on Tuesday that the employees could not be treated as a class because their claims depended on “many individual questions” about their specific jobs and health conditions.

