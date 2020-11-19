Union lawyer immune from fired cop's legal malpractice claim -Illinois Supreme Court

The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday said a former municipal police officer cannot hold a union lawyer who represented him in an unsuccessful arbitration challenging his firing liable for legal malpractice.

The seven-member court unanimously ruled that U.S. Supreme Court precedent holding that union officials are immune from legal claims related to actions they take as part of the collective bargaining process extends to union lawyers.

