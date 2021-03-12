IN BRIEF: Janus did not nix union members' obligation to pay dues: 7th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday became the latest to rule that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring public-sector unions’ collection of collective bargaining fees from nonmembers does not mean that public employees who opted to join unions do not have to pay the dues imposed by their bargaining agreements.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Susan Bennett, a janitor for an Illinois school district, that once she resigned from her union in the wake of the Supreme Court’s 2018 decision in Janus v. AFSCME, it should have ceased collecting dues from her paycheck.

