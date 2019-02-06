Union Pacific workers win class cert over forced medical disclosures

A federal judge in Nebraska has certified a class of about 7,000 Union Pacific Railroad Co employees who say they were unlawfully removed from their jobs after the company required them to disclose certain medical conditions.

U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon in Omaha on Tuesday rejected Union Pacific’s claim that the workers could not move forward as a class because each would have to prove that they were qualified for the jobs they were removed from, either temporarily or permanently, under the railroad’s 2014 disclosure policy.

