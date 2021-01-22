Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

10th Circuit skeptical of challenge to N.M. law allowing brief union 'escape period'

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Judges on a 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Thursday seemed unconvinced that a New Mexico law allowing state employees to resign from union membership only during a brief period each year had been rendered unconstitutional by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring unions from collecting fees from nonmembers.

The three-judge panel heard oral arguments via video conference in a bid by New Mexico state worker Brett Hendrickson, represented by the conservative Liberty Justice Center, to revive a lawsuit claiming the state law violates public workers’ free-speech rights.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3p7Yexf

