9th Circuit won't review free speech claims by union that encouraged strike

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a deeply divided decision on Friday declined to reconsider a panel’s ruling that said a prohibition in federal labor law on unions encouraging workers to engage in “secondary boycotts” does not violate their free-speech rights.

A three-judge 9th Circuit panel denied rehearing and en banc review of its 2019 ruling that said the National Labor Relations Act’s bar on unions coercing employers to stop doing business with other companies involved in labor disputes was aimed not at unions’ speech, but at the unlawful objectives of their conduct, and so was not unconstitutional.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3bQ2ag2