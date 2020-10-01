DOL proposes new financial reporting obligations for unions

The U.S. Department of Labor has proposed requiring the country’s largest private-sector labor unions to disclose more detailed information about their finances in annual reports, saying it would foster transparency and help curb corruption and mismanagement.

The proposed rule announced on Wednesday by DOL’s Office of Labor Management Standards (OLMS) would require unions with $8 million or more in annual receipts to submit a new “long form” version of the reports that unions have been required to submit for more than six decades.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2GvHkr2