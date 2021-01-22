Union membership rate increased in 2020 amid mass job loss during pandemic

The percentage of U.S. workers who are union members ticked up in 2020, even as mass unemployment triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic caused the total number of unionized employees to fall by more than 300,000, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Friday.

DOL’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released data showing that 10.8% of workers were unionized, up 0.5% from 2019. The rate jumped in the public sector, from 33.6 to 34.8%, and edged up one-tenth of a percent in the private sector, to 6.3%.

