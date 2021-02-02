Calif. wage-statement law applies to United Airlines workers - 9th Circuit

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday said California law requiring employers to put certain information on wage statements applies to United Airlines Inc pilots and flight attendants based in the state even though they spend most of their time elsewhere.

A unanimous three-judge 9th Circuit panel rejected United’s claims that California law is preempted by the federal Airline Deregulation Act of 1978 and the Dormant Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, saying the state law does not impede interstate commerce.

