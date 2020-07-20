United forced Buddhist pilot to attend AA meetings despite religious objection - EEOC

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday filed a lawsuit accusing United Airlines Inc of religious discrimination for requiring a Buddhist pilot with alcoholism to attend Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings despite his objection to their religious nature.

The commission in a complaint filed in New Jersey federal court said United refused to allow the pilot, David Disbrow, to instead attend meetings of Buddhist support group Refuge Recovery in order to earn back a medical certificate he needed to fly.

