United Airlines must face whistleblower retaliation claims, court rules

United Airlines Inc must face whistleblower retaliation claims by an ex-employee who says he was fired after he complained about improper repairs the company conducted on U.S. Air Force military transport airplane engines, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

But the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia upheld the dismissal of related claims by former maintenance technician David Grant that United defrauded the U.S. government by falsely certifying that the repairs complied with federal regulations.

