Schools' tenure decisions not owed deference in Title VII cases - D.C. Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said that courts do not owe universities deference over their tenure decisions in employment discrimination cases, and revived a black former law professor’s race bias lawsuit against the University of the District of Columbia.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said that the key question in a case brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 is whether an employer’s conduct was motivated by bias, so schools sued for discrimination cannot be presumed to have acted in good faith in awarding or denying tenure.

