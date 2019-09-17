IN BRIEF: UPS settles EEOC pregnancy bias probe for $2.25 mln

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) has agreed to pay $2.25 million and overhaul its workplace policies to settle claims that it failed to provide accommodations to pregnant employees, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said on Tuesday.

The EEOC said the settlement followed an investigation into claims that UPS unlawfully refused to limit heavy lifting by pregnant workers between 2012 and 2014, before the company changed its policies. Atlanta-based UPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

