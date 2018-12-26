UPS pays $4.9 mln to religious workers told, 'no hair cut, no job'

UPS Inc has agreed to pay $4.9 million to Muslim, Rastafarian, and other religious workers and job applicants who the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said were denied customer-facing jobs unless they shaved their beards or cut their hair.

U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn on Friday approved a five-year consent decree between the EEOC and UPS, under which the package delivery service will also overhaul its religious accommodation policies. Atlanta-based UPS denied any wrongdoing.

