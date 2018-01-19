California appeals court denies class cert to U.S. Bank loan officers

A mid-level California state appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling that denied class certification to a group of U.S. Bank National Association loan officers who say they were unlawfully exempted from overtime pay.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District in San Francisco on Wednesday said a survey of potential class members that the plaintiffs relied on in seeking certification was flawed, and the plaintiffs could not show that common issues predominated.

