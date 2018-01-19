FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 1:29 AM / in an hour

California appeals court denies class cert to U.S. Bank loan officers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A mid-level California state appeals court has upheld a judge’s ruling that denied class certification to a group of U.S. Bank National Association loan officers who say they were unlawfully exempted from overtime pay.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District in San Francisco on Wednesday said a survey of potential class members that the plaintiffs relied on in seeking certification was flawed, and the plaintiffs could not show that common issues predominated.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FV6ISe

