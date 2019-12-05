7th Circuit says USERRA applies to state National Guard service

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said the federal law prohibiting employers from discriminating against workers who take leave for military duties applies to members of the National Guard, even when their orders come from state officials.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a lawsuit by David Mueller, a police sergeant in Joliet, Illinois who says the city violated the Uniformed Service Members Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) by forcing him to take unpaid leave and use accrued time off in 2016 when he spent nearly three months on a National Guard anti-drug task force. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Yks3Oh