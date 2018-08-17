FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 11:50 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

8th Circuit revives vet's USERRA claims against Dollar General

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said that members of the military who apply for new jobs with their former employers upon returning from deployment are protected by the federal law requiring companies to rehire veterans.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a lawsuit against Dollar General parent Dolgencorp LLC by Samuel Scudder, a National Guardsman who said the company refused to hire him to manage a different Arkansas store than the one where he worked before he was deployed to Afghanistan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2L7ZM5G

