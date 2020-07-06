American Airlines pilot not owed backpay after military tour - 4th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Monday said a federal judge must reconsider his decision that American Airlines Inc owes a pilot backpay for a three-month period following his return from military service.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that once American in 2015 offered the position to the pilot, a major general in the Air Force Reserve who weighed the airline’s job offer for three months after returning from the military, it satisfied its obligation under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) and the ensuing delay was “at (his) expense.”

