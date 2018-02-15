EEOC sues Michigan hospital over flu vaccine policy

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit accusing a Michigan hospital of violating federal law by pulling a job offer from a medical transcriptionist who refused to get a flu shot because of her religious beliefs.

In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Detroit on Tuesday, the EEOC said Memorial Healthcare’s refusal to allow Yvonne Blair to wear a face mask while she trained for the work-from-home job amounted to religious discrimination under the Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

