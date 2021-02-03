Less than 10% of employers considering COVID vaccine mandate - Fisher Phillips

The vast majority of employers are not considering requiring their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 even though federal authorities have said such a mandate is generally legal, management-side law firm Fisher Phillips found in a survey released on Wednesday.

Only 9% of the more than 700 employers surveyed by Fisher Phillips said they were considering mandating vaccines. And while 78% of respondents plan to encourage vaccinations, only about one in five are considering offering incentives such as cash and paid time off because of uncertainty about their legality, the firm found.

