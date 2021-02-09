Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Most employers will continue remote work despite COVID vaccine: Littler

By Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Most employers who are requiring or allowing remote work are not planning to change course for months to come, even as an increasing number of people receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a survey released by management-side firm Littler Mendelson on Tuesday.

In a survey of 1,800 human resources professionals, in-house lawyers and executives, Littler found that 86% of respondents with remote-work arrangements are extending them at least into the summer, and a majority plan to keep pandemic-related safety precautions in place even after vaccines are readily available.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3cWtH2e

