Q&A: Kasowitz partner says employers can likely mandate COVID vaccinations- but will they?

Drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna are seeking emergency approval of COVID-19 vaccines, and the first doses could be administered to Americans as soon as this month. This welcome development poses some tricky questions for employers, who now are considering if they can and should require workers to be vaccinated.

Vaccines, several of which are in development, could be critical to employers to avoid shutting down their businesses as the coronavirus pandemic rages across the country. Federal law typically allows employers to mandate vaccinations, though it is unclear whether that would apply to COVID vaccines that are approved on an emergency basis without full regulatory review, according to Kasowitz Benson Torres partner Jessica Taub Rosenberg.

