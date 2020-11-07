AGs tell D.C. Circuit that judge was wrong to uphold Trump's work-visa entry ban

The Democratic attorney generals of 22 states and Washington D.C. on Friday urged a U.S. appeals court to block President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on certain work-visa holders entering the country, saying it will harm state economies and slow the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Led by the AGs of New York and California, the officials filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit saying a federal judge who declined to temporarily enjoin the ban ignored its potentially ruinous economic effects and that it would unlawfully keep families apart.

