DOJ seeks another delay in challenge to immigrant worker rule

The U.S. Department of Justice has asked a federal appeals court to further delay an appeal in a challenge to an Obama administration rule granting work permits to the spouses of some H-1B visa recipients.

The agency on Wednesday told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit that the Department of Homeland Security is considering scrapping the rule, known as the H-4 Rule, in light of President Donald Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” executive order issued in April.

