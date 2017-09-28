FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DOJ seeks another delay in challenge to immigrant worker rule
September 28, 2017 / 11:37 PM / in 21 days

DOJ seeks another delay in challenge to immigrant worker rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Justice has asked a federal appeals court to further delay an appeal in a challenge to an Obama administration rule granting work permits to the spouses of some H-1B visa recipients.

The agency on Wednesday told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit that the Department of Homeland Security is considering scrapping the rule, known as the H-4 Rule, in light of President Donald Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” executive order issued in April.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yMj0Zw

