2nd Circuit says unpaid intern test applies to vocational school students

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said its test for determining whether unpaid interns are actually a company’s employees also applies to students at vocational schools who are not paid for performing work required to learn a trade.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Salon Professional Academy in Buffalo, New York was not required to pay students who performed more than 700 hours of unpaid work in order to earn state cosmetology licenses, because they were the “primary beneficiaries” of their relationship with the school. The court tossed out a proposed class action by a former student, Patrick Velarde.

