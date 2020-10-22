Judge hits brakes on VW sales workers' lawsuits over lost pay amid emissions scandal

A federal judge has ruled that sales workers who sold Volkswagen cars in California failed to show that the automaker should be held liable for commissions they lost due to a drop in sales amid an emissions-cheating scandal.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco on Wednesday rejected what he said was a bare assertion by the plaintiffs in the proposed class action that Volkswagen AG’s involvement in training sales workers made the company their “joint employer” under California law.

