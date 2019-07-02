Volkswagen can't put brakes on age bias class action

A federal judge in Tennessee has denied Volkswagen AG’s bid to toss a proposed class action lawsuit that accuses the automaker of using an early retirement program to push out older workers as part of a rebranding effort in the wake of a scandal over its vehicles’ diesel emissions.

U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough in Chattanooga on Monday said an initiative Volkswagen launched in 2016 to shed thousands of jobs and increase productivity and efficiency could provide the “glue” necessary to sustain class-action claims against the company.

