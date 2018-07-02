FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 2, 2018 / 10:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

VW pushed out older workers in rebrand effort after 'dieselgate' - lawsuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Volkswagen AG employee in Tennessee has filed a lawsuit accusing the automaker of forcing out older workers across the country in an effort to make the company “younger and slimmer” in the wake of a costly scandal over its diesel vehicles’ excess emissions.

Jonathan Manlove, who was a manager in Volkswagen’s logistics department at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant, said the company’s campaign to shed thousands of workers over 50 violates the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act, in a proposed collective action filed in federal court in Chattanooga on Friday. He is seeking to represent a nationwide collective of workers over 50 who have been adversely affected by the campaign.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lNKYyH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.