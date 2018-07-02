VW pushed out older workers in rebrand effort after 'dieselgate' - lawsuit

A Volkswagen AG employee in Tennessee has filed a lawsuit accusing the automaker of forcing out older workers across the country in an effort to make the company “younger and slimmer” in the wake of a costly scandal over its diesel vehicles’ excess emissions.

Jonathan Manlove, who was a manager in Volkswagen’s logistics department at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant, said the company’s campaign to shed thousands of workers over 50 violates the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act, in a proposed collective action filed in federal court in Chattanooga on Friday. He is seeking to represent a nationwide collective of workers over 50 who have been adversely affected by the campaign.

