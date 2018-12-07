Worker accusing VW of age bias asks court to block early retirement program

A Volkswagen AG employee in Tennessee who claims the automaker is pushing out older workers as part of a rebranding effort asked a federal judge on Thursday to order the company to temporarily cease an early retirement program.

Jonathan Manlove’s lawyers at Sanford Heisler Sharp filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in federal court in Chattanooga, Tennessee saying that the initiative Volkswagen has dubbed “a Pact for the Future” poses “continual, imminent risk” of subjecting older employees to age discrimination.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EidEeq