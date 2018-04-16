FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 9:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Televangelist does not have to pay workers at his restaurant – 6th Circ.

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday said televangelist Ernest Angley was not required to pay congregants who volunteered at a restaurant he owned and overturned a $388,000 verdict that had led to the business being shuttered.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the U.S. Department of Labor did not have the authority to question whether Angley engaged in “spiritual coercion” by pressuring members of his congregation to volunteer at Cathedral Buffet.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HuWwna

