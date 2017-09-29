EEOC sues Volvo for refusing to hire recovering heroin addict

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday accused Volvo Group North America LLC of refusing to hire a recovering drug addict for a manufacturing job because company reps believed the medication he was taking to treat his dependency was “worse than heroin.”

The commission filed a lawsuit in federal court in Baltimore that says Volvo in 2015 reneged on a job offer when it learned that Michael Files was taking the prescription drug Suboxone to treat a five-year addiction to heroin and opioids.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fY9FGh