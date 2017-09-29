FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EEOC sues Volvo for refusing to hire recovering heroin addict
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 29, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 20 days ago

EEOC sues Volvo for refusing to hire recovering heroin addict

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday accused Volvo Group North America LLC of refusing to hire a recovering drug addict for a manufacturing job because company reps believed the medication he was taking to treat his dependency was “worse than heroin.”

The commission filed a lawsuit in federal court in Baltimore that says Volvo in 2015 reneged on a job offer when it learned that Michael Files was taking the prescription drug Suboxone to treat a five-year addiction to heroin and opioids.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fY9FGh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.