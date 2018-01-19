Volvo will pay $70k after refusing to hire recovering opioid addict

Volvo Group North America LLC has agreed to pay $70,000 to a man who was turned down for a manufacturing job in Maryland because he was taking a prescription drug to treat his drug addiction, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said on Friday.

The commission in 2017 filed a lawsuit in federal court in Baltimore claiming Volvo reneged on a job offer two years earlier when it learned that Michael Files was taking Suboxone to treat a heroin and opioid addiction. On Friday, the agency said Volvo had entered into a consent decree to end the case, without admitting wrongdoing.

