Senate confirms Trump nominee to head DOL Wage and Hour Division

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted along party lines to confirm
Cheryl Stanton, a former Bush administration lawyer and Ogletree
Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart shareholder, to run the U.S.
Department of Labor office that enforces wage-and-hour laws.
    The Republican-led Senate voted 53-45 to confirm Stanton,
who until November headed the South Carolina Department of
Employment and Workforce. President Donald Trump had first
nominated Stanton to be the administrator of DOL's Wage and Hour
Division in September 2017, but her nomination was one of many
to languish amid partisan gridlock.
