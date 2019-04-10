Senate confirms Trump nominee to head DOL Wage and Hour Division

By Daniel Wiessner The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted along party lines to confirm Cheryl Stanton, a former Bush administration lawyer and Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart shareholder, to run the U.S. Department of Labor office that enforces wage-and-hour laws. The Republican-led Senate voted 53-45 to confirm Stanton, who until November headed the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. President Donald Trump had first nominated Stanton to be the administrator of DOL's Wage and Hour Division in September 2017, but her nomination was one of many to languish amid partisan gridlock. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PagViN