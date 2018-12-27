Top wage-and-hour developments of 2018

The U.S. Supreme Court in May handed down a long-awaited decision approving the use of class action waivers in employee arbitration agreements, which is expected to stop many wage-and-hour lawsuits from ever being filed.

Wage-and-hour claims are often too small for individual workers to pursue, and the Supreme Court’s May ruling in Epic Systems Corp v. Lewis virtually guarantees that millions of workers cannot file or join class actions. In a case seeking unpaid overtime, for example, individual workers may be owed only a few hundred dollars each, or less, making it impractical for them to pursue individual claims in court or arbitration.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AjXRYT