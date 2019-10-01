IN BRIEF: Goldman Sachs, Dell settle DOL wage bias probes for $17 mln

The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday said Goldman Sachs & Co LLC and Dell Technologies will pay a total of $17 million to settle claims that they separately engaged in pay discrimination based on workers’ sex and race.

Goldman will pay just under $10 million to about 600 affected workers and Dell will pay $7 million to end separate investigations by DOL’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), which oversees wage-law compliance by companies that do business with the federal government.

