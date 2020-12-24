The top developments in wage-and-hour law of 2020

Worker classification remained the highest-profile issue on the wage-and-hour beat in 2020, particularly for “gig economy” companies that rely heavily on the use of independent contractors to control costs. California implemented a tough new classification law in January, and spent the rest of the year trying to beat back challenges to it.

But there were plenty of other major developments as well, including the U.S. Department of Labor’s business-friendly rule on “joint employment” being struck down and federal appeals courts splitting over the scope of an exemption from arbitration for transportation workers.

