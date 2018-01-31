FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 1:15 AM / in 4 hours

Mass. Supreme Court says accrued sick leave not 'wages'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that under state law, unused sick leave is not a form of wages that must be paid out to workers at the time they leave their jobs.

A unanimous four-judge panel on Monday reversed a state judge who had granted summary judgment to Tze-Kit Mui, a former electrician for the Massachusetts Port Authority, on claims that the agency was required to pay him nearly $50,000 for sick leave he had accrued over 24 years immediately upon his retirement.

